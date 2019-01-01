Regina King to make feature directorial debut with One Night in Miami

Regina King will make her feature directorial debut with a movie adaptation of theatre play One Night in Miami.

The Oscar winner has previously directed episodes of TV shows Scandal, Shameless, The Good Doctor and This Is Us, but this marks her first time directing a feature film.

The upcoming project is an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play of the same name, which is set on the night that Cassius Clay – aka Muhammad Ali

– activist Malcolm X, soul singer Sam Cooke and American football player Jim Brown meet for hours at a Miami motel.

On 25 February 1964, Clay celebrated his shock heavyweight world title victory against Sonny Liston at the Hampton House Motel with his three close friends, and Powers' play explored the possibility of what the successful men of colour may have discussed as they fought for equality in the face of racism and white supremacy during the 1960s civil rights movement.

According to Deadline, the play is set to Cooke’s iconic music, including his '60s anthem, A Change Is Gonna Come.

King, who won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her role in last year's If Beale Street Could Talk, will next be seen on screen in Damon Lindelof‘s new HBO series Watchmen, which is based on the DC comic book series.

The 48-year-old is a huge fan of the theatre, and recently admitted she feels "intimated" about treading the boards, but wants to step on the stage at some point in the future.

"Absolutely! I just (became) a little intimidated at some point and then it eventually became that I just didn't know (if) I was able to dedicate the amount of time. If you're going to do it, then you better be dedicated. Committed! Why do it if you're not? So, I think I'm there. Put it out there!" she told Entertainment Tonight.