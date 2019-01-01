Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel join RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.

Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel have been confirmed as guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor and British actress Coel will join Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Spice Girls star Geri Horner and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall for one episode of the show.

Garfield, who is a self-professed Drag Race fan, will appear as an extra special guest judge on the very first episode of the upcoming series, which sees ten British drag queens take to the runway.

Speaking about the opportunity, the Hacksaw Ridge actor said in a statement: "The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show - when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself."

Garfield previously teamed up with Drag Race stars in 2017 when he danced, lip-synced and even back-flipped to Whitney Houston's I’m Every Woman during the RuPaul’s Queens: Werq The World Tour stop in London.

Coel added, "I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher."

The stars will join show veterans RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judging panel, alongside funnymen Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who have been tapped as rotating judges.

The series is scheduled to air on the BBC iPlayer service later this year.