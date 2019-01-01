David Beckham to launch original TV ventures with new production company

David Beckham is set to develop original TV content under his newly launched production company Studio 99.

The soccer superstar's new venture will see him producing documentaries, shows and commercials covering a range of topics including sports, travel and fashion, following in the footsteps of fellow athletes like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Russell Wilson, who have launched their own media ventures.

Beckham, who retired from professional soccer in 2013 after a 20-year career, will also join forces with James and his business partner Maverick Carter's company Uninterrupted to co-produce a documentary, due to air next spring (20), about the development of Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer team that he is a co-owner of.

“I have always enjoyed creating content of all kinds and working on set with creative people,” Beckham said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see what guys that I admire so much, like LeBron and Maverick, have achieved.

"It’s inspired me to see what’s possible in my world," he continued. "It’s just very cool to be working with friends and meeting so many new people who are doing great things and want (to) create exciting new projects with us.”

Beckham co-founded Studio 99 with his longtime manager, David Gardner.