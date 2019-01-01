Molly Shannon embarrassed herself sending red heart emoji to Nick Jonas

Actress Molly Shannon was once left red-faced after accidentally sending a red heart emoji in a direct message to Nick Jonas on social media.

The Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby funnywoman first met Jonas at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah a few years ago, and they hit it off after realising they shared the same birthday.

Shannon lost touch with the singer/actor until he reached out via Instagram last year (18) and asked the actress to take part in the reading of a play he had written.

Recalling her excitement at reading the Sucker hitmaker's note, she told U.S. daytime show The Talk, "He DM'd (direct messaged) me and said, 'Hey, I want to talk to you about something,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, Nick Jonas DM'd me!' I was like a teenage girl!

"He's so sweet and nice, and so I DM'd back, and was like, 'Sure, give me a call', or whatever, and then I accidentally pressed the big red heart (emoji) and sent it, and then I was like, 'Oh no, that's so dorky!' I'm an adult mother... of a teen, sending a heart to Nick Jonas!"

Luckily, Shannon's daughter Stella, 15, was able to come to her mother's rescue, and save her the embarrassment of having the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hunk see her accidental love heart.

"I showed it to my daughter, and she was like, 'You can reverse it!' so she showed me how to take the heart (message) back and I was like, 'Phew...!'" she added. "But he was asking me about doing a play reading so thank God he never saw the heart. It's so embarrassing!"

The play reading Jonas had wanted Shannon to take part in was for Dessert First, a drama he had been developing, which was staged for a group of industry executives in Los Angeles in September.

Jonas also recruited Darren Criss, Nina Dobrev, Ballers' Omar Miller, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Damian O'Hare for the event, as well as Irish theatre regular Killian Donnelly, best known for Kinky Boots, Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera.

The 26 year old has yet to reveal if anything came of the reading.