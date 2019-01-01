Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling adopt rescue dog

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have welcomed a new addition to their family - a rescue dog.

The Hitch beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday (10Jul19) to introduce fans to their new pet, a Fawn Doberman they adopted from a no-kill, rescue organisation and shelter in Los Angeles.

Sharing a photo of herself cuddling the pooch on a beach, Eva wrote, "Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family.

"We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home."

Further raising the profile of the facility, she continued, "If you're not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize."

The actress went on to respond to some followers' questions and comments about their new furry friend, which she revealed has a "super crazy sweet nature".

Eva shared the news of their pet adoption a day after her longtime partner Ryan was photographed taking the brown dog to a groomer in Beverly Hills.

The pet joins the couple's two daughters, Esmeralda, four, and three-year-old Amada.