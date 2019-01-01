Donald Glover's son was more excited for Beyonce in The Lion King

Donald Glover's son was more excited over Beyonce starring in The Lion King than his father.

The 35-year-old, who voices the older Simba in Jon Favreau's live-action remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic, has revealed that his son Legend cheekily overlooked his huge role in the highly-anticipated movie.

"This is my son's favourite movie. He's like a big animal person," Glover told Entertainment Tonight. "I wasn't going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, 'Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?' And he said, 'Yeah, Beyonce's is in it, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah, daddy's in it too, though. Daddy's in it.'

"(Beyonce's) demo is wide-reaching. He's super excited about it."

In addition, the Atlanta actor noted that he still can't believe he's a major part of the live-action film and was stunned when director Favreau asked him to voice Simba.

"It's a big deal for me. It's a special moment for me," the star gushed. "For me, I've been in the business for a while, but to be able to work with Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, like, iconic people in this business, it's an amazing feeling. It's a lot of good people.

"Jon did a really good job. I still can't believe he kind of asked me... I thought he was going to (ask me) can I sign something for his son, who I heard was a fan, and then he was like, 'Do you want to be Simba?' And I was like, 'Me? You really want me to do that?' I'm just glad he asked."

The Lion King hits cinemas from 19 July.