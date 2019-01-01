Nicole Kidman gets new puppy after waiting her 'whole life' for a dog

Nicole Kidman shared her excitement over getting her first-ever dog in a sweet post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old actress posted a gorgeous picture of the tiny brown pooch kissing her on the forehead as she cradled it in her hands.

"My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!" Nicole wrote in the caption.

While Nicole didn't share any further details about the canine's name or breed, it's believed to be either a miniature red poodle or a cavoodle - a poodle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel cross.

Following the mother-of-four's cute snap, she was flooded with messages of congratulations from her famous friends, with Isla Fisher writing: "So cute!"

Country singer Kimberly Schlapman also weighed in on the Big Little Lies star's new addition, commenting: "You're gonna have a friend for life!"

Nicole has never made a secret of her love of animals, but previously claimed in an interview with You magazine that she's more of a "cat person".

Asked what animals she currently has, the actress replied: "Alpacas, 10 fish and two cats called Ginger and Snow... I really am a cat person."