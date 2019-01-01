Miley Cyrus: 'I don't fit into a stereotypical wife role'

Miley Cyrus doesn't think people will ever understand her "complex and modern" relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

The couple fell in love while making the 2010 flick The Last Song, became engaged and, after a two-year split, reunited and married in December.

But in an interview for the August issue of Elle U.S. magazine, the Mother's Daughter hitmaker, who is openly bisexual, confessed people find her relationship "confusing".

"My relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it," the 26-year-old shared. "I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero(sexual) relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

"I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role," she quipped, adding, "I don't even like that word."

Explaining that she's still attracted to women but is married to a man, Miley continued: "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f**king good!

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most."

Miley also shared her belief that there's "so much judgment and anger" towards women who don't necessarily want to have children, but insisted what's most important is that she's happy within herself.

"Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first," she smiled.