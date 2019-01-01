Dwyane Wade planning 10th anniversary vow renewal with Gabrielle Union

Newly-retired basketball ace Dwyane Wade is making plans to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Gabrielle Union by staging a vow renewal ceremony.

The couple will mark five years as husband and wife next month (Aug19), but the former Miami Heat star is already looking forward to hitting their first decade of marriage.

Wade shared his romantic idea onstage at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday (10Jul19), when he gave a special shoutout to the Bad Boys II beauty, who was sitting in the audience, as he was honoured for his career.

The 37 year old opened his speech by referencing the sweet words American football star Drew Brees had dedicated to his spouse moments earlier as he collected the Best Record-Breaking Performance prize.

"Before I start my speech, I have to say thank you to Drew Brees," Wade began. "Because of what you said to your wife onstage, my wife looked at me with a death stare, and said if I don't say something up here, the car ride home is gonna be long!"

Growing serious, Wade then heaped praise on his longtime partner, who he wed in 2014.

"With that being said, darling, you are amazing. You looked incredible in this dress (sic)," he said, referencing her blue, floral mini dress. "I cannot wait 'til five years from now until I get a chance to marry you again. It's gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it's all good."

The couple, which began dating in 2009, shares eight-month-old daughter Kaavia James, while Wade also has three sons from previous relationships - five-year-old Xavier, Zion, 11, and Zaire, 17 - and is the legal guardian of his teenage nephew, Dahveon Morris.