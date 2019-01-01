Denise Richards breaks down in tears over daughter's chromosome disorder

Denise Richards has opened up about her daughter Eloise's chromosome disorder diagnosis.

The former Bond girl, who is now a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular, adopted Eloise in 2011 and revealed in May that the eight-year-old had been diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 two-and-a-half-years ago.

During an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show, the actress became emotional as she shared Eloise is "doing really good" despite her challenges.

"Eloise has a chromosome disorder," she explained to host Andy Cohen. "She has a deletion in chromosome 8 which has caused many delays with her and it's caused a lot with speech development."

"It was a very difficult thing to diagnose," she began to explain to castmate Erika Girardi ."She went through a lot of..."

"So she was missing a lot of milestones?" Girardi asked.

Richards has previously explained that Eloise's delayed development meant she didn't start walking until she was two years old, and she can only say a handful of words.

"Yes. It was really hard. When I saw what was written on the medical report to get the blood test and all the testing done it was hard to see it in black and white," Richards continued, admitting it was an emotional process for her, before she broke down in tears: "It's just hard to see it with your kid, you know?"

The mother-of-three also shares two daughters - Sam, 15, and 14-year-old Lola - with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

She married second husband Aaron Phypers last September.