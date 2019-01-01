Idris Elba: 'My wedding was the most beautiful day of my life'

Idris Elba has gushed about his recent wedding to Sabrina Dhowre, admitting the three-day celebration was one of the "most beautiful" times of his life.

The couple, who got engaged last year, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April.

Reflecting on the nuptials during an interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the Luther actor stated that the ceremony will go down in history as one of the most memorable occasions in his life.

"It was one of the most beautiful three days of our lives," he smiled. "We spent a while prepping the wedding especially because of our entire family connection.

"We both have a big family and network of friends. We brought everyone together and had an amazing time."

Idris also spoke about his involvement in the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, after Meghan and Prince Harry asked him to DJ at the reception on their special day.

“Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it,” he admitted.

And when asked which songs made the cut, Idris replied: "There was some West Coast on it.”

The screen star was then asked if by "West Coast" he meant Californian rappers such as Tupac and Dr. Dre, to which he was reluctant to reply.

“I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair,” he said sharply. “Ask Meghan and Harry.”