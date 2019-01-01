Woody Harrelson joining Mary Elizabeth Winstead in assassin thriller Kate

Woody Harrelson will star opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead in new assassin thriller Kate.

To be directed by The Huntsman: Winter’s War filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan from Umair Aleem’s script, the Netflix film will follow Kate, as played by Winstead, a ruthless criminal operative who has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies after she is irreversibly poisoned. However, along the way, the assassin forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Details about the character Harrelson will play have not been shared. No other casting details or a potential release date have been announced.

Kate will be produced by Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall, with David Leitch and Scott Morgan serving as executive producers.

Among the crew is stunt coordinator and second unit director Jonathan Eusebio, Academy Award-winning special effects make-up designer Damian Martin, and visual effects producer Taylor Rockwell.

Harrelson has had a busy few years appearing in a diverse array of projects, including starring as Beckett in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and Maney Gault in The Highwaymen.

He received his third Oscar nomination for his role as Willoughby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and is currently in the post-production phases on Zombieland: Double Tap and Midway.

Meanwhile, Fargo actress Winstead has recently wrapped production on films such as The Parts You Lose and Gemini Man. She is also portraying Helena Bertinelli / Huntress in superhero flick Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Production on Kate is due to kick off in the near future, with some scenes to be shot in Asia.