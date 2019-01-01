Dina Lohan ends relationship with Internet lover - report

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina has reportedly called time on her relationship with her Internet boyfriend of five years

The reality star, 56, met Jesse Nadler online, but in the five years they have been in a relationship, the couple had never met in person.

The pair, which connected via Facebook, had set up its first meeting in April, but the get together never happened because Jesse called off the romance - despite the fact he had bought a ring and was preparing to propose.

Although the lovers briefly made amends, with Jesse telling gossip column Page Six Dina's "in my blood, and is my heart", the mother-of-four has reportedly put an end to the couple after finding out her beau had become friendly with her ex-husband, Michael Lohan.

According to editors at TMZ.com, a rep for Dina confirmed she'd split with Jesse for "a myriad of reasons", but his constant contact with her ex, who she had an abusive relationship with, was the final straw.

They also claimed Jesse "became obsessed with having his name in the press and then made delusional statements of proposals, diamond rings, elaborate meet ups and breakups".

They added that Dina is now looking for a "real relationship with a present and caring man."