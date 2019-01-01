Sex talk lands Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell Instagram ban

Instagram bosses banned Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell from the social media site for talking about toy boys, according to the author.

The writer claims the website's decency police cut her off while she was promoting her new book, Is There Still Sex in the City?

In one video posted on the photo-sharing site, Candace discussed the trend of "cubs" - young men who like to date middle-aged women. When she tried to promote the promo she claims she received notice from Instagram that she had breached the service’s guidelines on explicit content, according to Page Six.

The message read: "This ad isn’t running because it doesn’t follow our advertising policies. We don’t allow ads that promote adult products or services, such as sex toys, sexual enhancement devices, or sexual videos and publications."

The author tells Page Six, "I made a spoof video with two young men and I tried to promote it with Instagram. Then I get this (notice)... I wrote back and said, 'This is a book written by a 60-year-old woman who takes a funny and poignant look at her own life - not a sex toy!'

"I’ve been censored! Which makes no sense, because think of all the bikini-clad women you see on Instagram every day."

Instagram bosses have now apologised for blocking Bushnell: "Every week, we review thousands of ads, and at times we make mistakes. This ad was rejected in error and we are sorry," a spokesman says. "It has since been reinstated."