Greta Gerwig: ‘I feel so blessed to have worked with Saoirse Ronan twice’

Greta Gerwig feels “so blessed” to have been able to work with Saoirse Ronan on both of her directorial projects.

The Frances Ha actress cast the Oscar-nominated star in the lead role when she made her directorial debut with 2017 comedy-drama Lady Bird, and then turned to her again when looking for her Jo March in the latest movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women.

Previewing images from the upcoming drama in Vanity Fair magazine, the 35-year-old explained that Saoirse is not simply her lead performer, but an essential filmmaking collaborator.

“I’m so blessed to work with (Saoirse) twice,” Gerwig said. “She’s such a filmmaker as an actor. She’s like a barometer of … that truth that rings true.”

The Atonement actress had nothing but praise for Greta in return, adding, “In the truest sense of the word, I just idolise her.”

It’s not just Saoirse who returned for Greta’s second directorial project – Timothee Chalamet, another Lady Bird star, came onboard the project to portray Laurie, the boy next door who develops an intense friendship with Jo which never becomes romantic.

Greta explained the duo’s physical appearances were just right for the characters.

“They find each other before they’ve committed to a gender,” she continued. “It wouldn’t be wrong to call Saoirse handsome and Timothee beautiful. Both have a slightly androgynous quality that makes them perfect for these characters.”

The other March sisters are played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Sharp Objects’ Eliza Scanlen, with Laura Dern as the family matriarch and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Little Women has been adapted for the screen numerous times in the past, with Jo March most notably portrayed by Katharine Hepburn in 1933 and Winona Ryder in 1994.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas from December.