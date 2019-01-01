NEWS Kristen Bell was inspired to return to Veronica Mars by her daughters Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Bell's two daughters inspired her to return for a new Veronica Mars series.



The cult mystery drama, created by screenwriter Rob Thomas, ran on U.S. TV from 2004 to 2007, and a fan-supported Kickstarter campaign raised money for a movie spin-off starring Bell and other original cast members that was released in 2014.



Now, Veronica Mars will return for an eight-episode limited series at streaming service Hulu, and is due to premiere on 26 July (19).



The 38-year-old was motivated to sign on for the revival as she wanted to create a good role model for her daughters, Lincoln, six, and four-year-old Delta, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard.



"I made the choice as a mom, now - which was really hard - to go, 'I'm gonna miss a couple bedtimes for a couple months, because I want this character to exist in the world.' I want her to be a zeitgeist. I want girls to reference her, I want girls to feel like her," Bell told Access Hollywood.



Her character Veronica, who was a high school student turned detective, provided a strong female role model, and Bell is delighted she helped empower a generation of young women.



"Now I see why a lot of young girls and women said, thank you for doing that show. It wasn't just because we entertained them, it was because she was a force in their life. She was an example," The Good Place star shared.