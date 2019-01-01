NEWS Yesterday almost featured all the Beatles Newsdesk Share with :







All the Beatles almost showed up in Danny Boyle's new Fab Four film Yesterday.



In the movie, Robert Carlyle has an uncredited role as John Lennon and now screenwriter Richard Curtis has revealed he toyed with the idea of featuring actors as George Harrison and Ringo Starr and actually asking Paul McCartney to be part of the film, about a struggling singer/songwriter who becomes the only person who remembers the Beatles following a global black-out.



"When he (character Jack) first goes to Liverpool, I’d written a long scene where he just goes to a pub and he bumps into George and Ringo," Curtis tells NME.com. "It was, I hope, a sweet scene, and they were just two delightful, oldish men who’d once been in a band together."



And there was a spot for McCartney at the end of the film: "He (Jack) was going to move to the Isle of Wight, to a cottage, and you were going to hear outside his window someone saying, 'Vera, Chuck, Dave!'" Curtis adds, naming the kids in Macca's song When I'm 64. "There were going to be three dogs and Paul was going to be walking them."



But in the end Curtis stuck with a poignant scene between Jack and Lennon, who was reimagined as an artist who had never tasted musical fame.



"It was the scene that had the most meaning, and was in some ways the pivotal scene of the film," he adds.