Danielle Fishel's premature baby boy 'getting stronger'

Danielle Fishel's premature baby boy is one step closer to coming home from hospital as he is "getting better and stronger every day".

The Boy Meets World star and husband Jensen Karp welcomed Adler Lawrence Karp on 24 June, when Fishel was only 35 weeks pregnant.

Despite Adler arriving four weeks earlier than planned, the actress shared her joy at the tot's birth but later revealed he was suffering from some health complications after doctors found fluid on his lungs.

Adler is improving every day, and Danielle gave her fans and followers on Instagram an update on her baby boy on Friday.

"We're still in the hospital but Adler is getting better and stronger every day. @jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky - Adler *will* eventually come home with us - and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control," she shared. "Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood!"

The 38-year-old added: "He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels."

The actress and director previously revealed that her waters broke on 20 June, one day before she was due to start maternity leave. She was then hospitalised and gave birth four days later, and in the post announcing his birth on Instagram, she pleaded with paparazzi to give her and her husband some much-needed privacy.

"We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks," she wrote.