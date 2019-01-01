Channing Tatum is in therapy, a revelation he made during a bizarre rant over an astrology app.

The 39-year-old Magic Mike shared a video on Instagram and Twitter in which he was concerned about the accuracy of The Pattern, which he had just downloaded.

Channing told his 26 million combined followers that the free app was "listening" to his conversations through his mobile phone when he confessed he was in counselling.

"I was just in therapy yesterday," the father-of-one said. "Yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever. Everybody should be in therapy - and I just get a notification on my phone this morning... using the exact words we were using in therapy.

"Is the phone listening? Are you listening through my phone and then just regurgitating the stuff that I'm afraid of?" Channing asked, before demanding the company call him after becoming worried about the daily personalised messages he was getting on the app.

"How do you know what you know about me Pattern?" the Step Up star fretted. "People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM (direct message) me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know this stuff. I don't know if anybody should know this stuff!"

A reply posted on the app's official Instagram account told the 21 Jump Street actor that his video had sent so many people to The Pattern's website that their servers had crashed.