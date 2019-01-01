Sophie Turner demands an end to Bottle Cap Challenge

Sophie Turner has hilariously demanded an end to the viral Bottle Cap Challenge.

A host of famous faces have taken to social media to take part in the task, sharing videos of them performing a roundhouse kick to remove the lid from a bottle.

It started back in June when Taekwondo fighter Farabi Davletchin posted a video of him doing the trick, and was then taken on by celebrities on Instagram after musician John Mayer began challenging other stars to carry out the challenge.

Kendall Jenner, Jason Statham, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, and Ellie Goulding all took part before Mariah Carey put her own spin on the Bottle Cap Challenge by singing to remove the cap.

However, Game of Thrones star Sophie is sick of the viral sensation, and wants to put an end to it once and for all.

Posting a clip of herself on a plane on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 23-year-old appears to attempt the challenge before issuing a strongly worded message.

"Stop this, now!" she says, stony-faced, as she grabs a mini bottle of red wine, unscrews the cap with her hand and drinks it. Written over the video is, "I look terrible but someone's gotta do it."

Her husband Joe Jonas, who she recently wed in a second set of nuptials on the south of France, can also be heard laughing.

The couple is currently on a lavish honeymoon jetting across Europe, after exchanging vows for a second time on 29 June. The star-studded ceremony featured the groom's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, as best men, while Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams served as maid of honour.