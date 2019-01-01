Toy Story 4 director shocked by Keanu Reeves’s sense of humour

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley was shocked by Keanu Reeves’s sense of humour.

The John Wick star is known for his dark and moody roles in Hollywood, and fans were surprised when it was announced he was the voice for the new Toy Story character, Duke Caboom.

According to film critics, Keanu's new role in the fourth instalment of the Disney/Pixar animation is one of the funniest moments in Toy Story 4, and even director Josh was taken aback by the 54-year-old's comedic side.

"I think I was shocked about how funny Keanu Reeves is. On camera and off camera. Just naturally funny, so that just stuck in my head because I wasn’t prepared for that," the filmmaker told CinemaBlend.

Duke Caboom is a Canadian daredevil toy who suffers from low self-esteem and thinks he let down his previous owner by being unable to perform all the tricks the ads for the toy said he could. And in new behind-the-scenes footage that has now gone viral on social media, Keanu is seen going over the top while trying to deliver the sad side of his animated character.

Keanu is currently in the pre-production phases of action flick Rally Car and is filming sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music, in which he is reprising his role of Theodore "Ted" Logan from the 1989 flick Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.