Lea Michele pays sweet tribute to Cory Monteith

Lea Michele paid a sweet tribute to Cory Monteith on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The 32-year-old Glee star has always marked the passing of her former boyfriend, who died at the age of 31 of an accidental heroin overdose in a hotel room in Vancouver on 13 July 2013.

Lea and Cory met on the set of Ryan Murphy's hit musical TV show in 2009, and she was in a relationship with the actor until his tragic death. And on Saturday, the Scream Queens honoured Cory with a touching post on Instagram.

“The light always remains (heart emoji),” Lea captioned the post on Twitter, alongside a picture of a sun peeking out from the clouds over a peaceful ocean.

Earlier this month, Lea got a tattoo bearing the name Finn, which was the name of Cory's character on Glee. adding to the ink she has of the number five, which was Finn's football jersey number on the TV show.

Lea wed married Zandy Reich in March after almost two years of dating, and the singer's former Glee co-stars including Darren Criss and Becca Tobin were in attendance.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina on the show, also paid tribute to Cory on social media on Saturday. “Miss you, pal,” she wrote.

“Missing him a lot lately,” Heather Morris, who was cheerleader Brittany, commented, while Amber Riley touchingly posted: “6 years without those bear hugs."