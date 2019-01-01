Sofia Carson breaks silence on 'angel' Cameron Boyce's death

Sofia Carson has broken her silence on the death of her Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce.

The 20-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on 6 July (19), and a family spokesperson revealed that he had suffered a seizure in his sleep.

A week after his tragic death, his 26-year-old co-star – who plays Evie in the Disney Channel TV movies – took to social media to describe her grief at Cameron's passing.

“To our angel, There are not enough words. There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real,” Sofia wrote on Saturday (13Jul19) on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the young actor.

“Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever,” she said.

Dove Cameron, who plays Mal in the Descendants, commented on Sofia's emotional post: “I love you.”

Boyce was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the Disney Channel TV movies, and also as Luke Ross on Jessie. He also starred in several movies, including Grown Ups, and the subsequent sequel, alongside Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek.

Bosses at the Disney Channel announced that the upcoming red carpet premiere of Descendants 3 on 22 July has been cancelled after Cameron's heartbreaking death.

Instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, "a philanthropic organisation to which Cameron was deeply committed,” a statement read.