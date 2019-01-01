Christoph Waltz set to reprise role as Blofeld for Bond 25

Christoph Waltz is set to reprise his role as the villainous Blofeld for upcoming movie, Bond 25.

The two-time Oscar winner will once again portray adversary Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the mastermind of a global criminal organisation, to star opposite Daniel Craig's infamous spy James Bond, according to multiple outlets.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the highly-anticipated film, which will also see the return of Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw.

Waltz was first introduced as Blofeld in 2015's Spectre, and he was seemingly alive at the end of the film after a helicopter he was in was shot down.

Rami Malek has signed on to play Bond 25's chief villain, with Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah among the new additions to the cast.

The movie has been hit with a series of setbacks, including replacing original director Danny Boyle last year with True Detective helmer Fukunaga.

Leading man Craig was also out of action after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

Production is now underway, and according to multiple sources, the story will begin with Bond enjoying his retirement in Jamaica with love interest Madeleine Swann, as played by Seydoux, when he's recruited by the CIA to help rescue a kidnapped scientist.

It was also reported that Lashana Lynch will take up the mantle of Agent 007, which editors at the Daily Mail claim is one of the additions to the script by Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

According to the British newspaper, Lynch's character is the person who inherits the iconic 007 designation at the beginning of the film when it is revealed Bond has retired.