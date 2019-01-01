Donald Glover almost had a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Spider-Man: Far From Home screenwriters considered bringing Donald Glover back for a cameo appearance.

The 35-year-old actor briefly appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 as petty thief Aaron Davis.

While screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers considered bringing the fan favourite character back for a cameo in the latest instalment, that plan was ultimately scrapped because it didn't fit with the film's storyline, which follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker / Spider-Man as he goes on a disastrous school trip to Europe.

"We definitely considered that. We definitely thought, 'How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis again?'" McKenna told The Hollywood Reporter. "Other considerations come in. We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up.

"That's really what it came down to. We loved that character and we wanted to do it, but we just wanted to get out of New York and get on the trip as soon as possible," Sommers added. "There were several things we would have loved to do in New York before he left, but we just didn't have time."

On the topic of cameos, the screenwriting duo also admitted that they didn't even consider asking Robert Downey Jr. to come in and shoot new footage as Tony Stark / Iron Man for a flashback because the new Marvel film, the first one since Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame, deals with Peter coping with that loss.

"He is so beloved, and we definitely talked about so many things, but at some point, it's about the absence of a person and about the loss of that person. If you show that person and that person has such a presence, does it fight trying to portray the loss?" Sommers explained.