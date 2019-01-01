Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio had no ego issues working with each other on Tarantino film

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had no ego problems signing up for Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after realising they'd be working together.

Pitt plays the longtime friend and stunt double to DiCaprio's movie star character in the film and, in a new interview with Good Morning America, the actors insist it never once dawned on them that they'd be overshadowed by a fellow Hollywood superstar.

"You know you don't have to carry the whole thing...," Pitt explains. "It's actually a relief."

DiCaprio adds, "I don't think either of us thought about it in that context. It's what's best for the film... If you start to think in that realm of 'big actor, big actor, what's the dynamic...?' You're trying to create a piece of art here!"

Pitt doesn't see himself as a huge movie star and insists that once you strip away the public's perception of him, he's just another working actor.

"We're just a couple of idiots on the couch," he smiles. "I had to change my shirt because I got toothpaste on it on the way here... We see it from the inside out."

And it appears the two Hollywood heavyweights enjoyed their time together on set, so much so that Pitt would like to work with Leo again.

"We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories... I want to do a Christmas album," he jokes.