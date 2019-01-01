NEWS Austin Butler to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Austin Butler has beaten out Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort to land the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.



The film is set to chronicle the life and music of the King of Rock 'n' Roll through the prism of his complicated relationship with his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, to be played by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks.



Following an extensive search for the right actor, along with a month of screen tests and interviews, on Monday, Luhrmann announced that he had found his Presley in Butler.



"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," he said in a statement. "Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway (in 2018), and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."



Luhrmann will direct from a screenplay he has co-written with Craig Pearce, with the shoot to take place early next year in his native Australia.



The filmmaker will also produce alongside Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, with Andrew Mittman to serve as executive producer. Moulin Rouge!'s Catherine Martin will be the production and costume designer.



Butler's career is on the rise - the 27-year-old recently appeared alongside Bill Murray and Adam Driver in Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and he's among the stars of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Butler's girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens, was quick to respond to the casting news, taking to social media and gushing: "I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F***ING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN'T WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"