Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to co-write Barbie movie

Directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have signed on to co-write the screenplay for Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

The Lady Bird filmmaker and The Squid and the Whale director, who are longtime collaborators and share a baby son, are stepping away from the quirky indie dramas they are known for and taking on Warner Bros.' big-screen take on the Mattel toy icon, which will be played by the I, Tonya actress.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will write the script, while Gerwig also has her eye on the director's chair.

A Barbie live-action feature has been in the works since 2017, with Amy Schumer originally set to play Barbie before she dropped out and was replaced by Anne Hathaway. In October, it was announced that Robbie would step into the lead role and also produce via her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," Robbie said in January, when it was announced that Warner Bros. and Mattel executives had partnered up for the film, which will be the first to be released under the Mattel Films banner.

"I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide," she continued. "I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Gerwig and Baumbach previously co-wrote the scripts for indie dramas Mistress America and Frances Ha, which Gerwig also starred in.

The actress-turned-director is currently in the post-production phase of her adaptation of classic novel Little Women, while Baumbach's untitled Netflix film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will be released later this year.