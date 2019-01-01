NEWS Emma Stone in talks to reunite with Damien Chazelle for Babylon Newsdesk Share with :







Emma Stone is in talks to reunite with director Damien Chazelle for his next movie Babylon.



The new project is set in the 1920s, and will be the filmmaker's biggest production – and budget – to date, according to Variety.



Plot details are scarce, but sources told the outlet that Babylon will take place during the transition in Hollywood from silent films to "talkies", and similarly to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it will feature a mix of real-life and fictional characters.



Stone is in early talks for a starring role in the movie, and Chazelle is said to be on the hunt for an all-star cast to join her, with Deadline reporting that Brad Pitt is circling the project as well.



Seabiscuit actor Tobey Maguire, Chazelle's wife Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing the film.

The Oscar-winning director is currently working on his Netflix musical drama series, The Eddy, and is also developing a secret TV project for Apple.



It will be the first time that Stone has reunited with Chazelle since she won an Oscar for her role in his musical La La Land back in 2017, which also landed him the Academy Award for Best Director.



The 30-year-old actress was last seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy The Favourite, which earned her another Best Actress Oscar nomination, but she lost out to her co-star, Olivia Colman.



Stone recently completed production on the upcoming Zombieland sequel, which will be released later this year, and has been cast in comedy-horror The Menu and Cruella, in which she will play classic Disney villain Cruella de Vil.



Chazelle reunited with his La La Land leading man Ryan Gosling for last year's Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man.