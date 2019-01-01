Netflix edit out controversial 13 Reasons Why suicide scene

Netflix have edited out the controversial suicide scene from the first season of their hit show 13 Reasons Why.

The programme tells the tale of Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, who takes her own life after a series of incidents at her school and recounts the reasons for her suicide in tapes sent to those involved.

Streaming service chiefs have faced calls to cut the graphic three-minute-long scene which showed Hannah's suicide since the episode first aired more than two years ago. And on Monday, Netflix announced in a statement that they'd made the decision to change the episode - which will no longer show Hannah's actions but instead cut directly to her parents finding her.

"We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help - often for the first time. As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show," the statement read.

"So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one."

Yorkey added that after discussing viewers' comments with Dr. Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention among others, the decision to re-edit the episode was made with his approval.

"We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers," he explained.