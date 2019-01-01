Wendi McLendon-Covey to reunite with Kristen Wiig for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Wendi McLendon-Covey is set to reunite with her Bridesmaids co-star Kristen Wiig in the upcoming comedy movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The 49-year-old and Damon Wayans Jr. have been announced as new additions to the cast of the Lionsgate comedy, which follows two best friends who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. They soon find themselves involved in a bizarre plot by an evil villain who plans to kill everyone in the town.

According to editors at Deadline, McLendon-Covey will reportedly play Mickey Revelet, who inspires the titular best friends, played by Wiig and Annie Mumolo, to take their vacation to Vista Del Mar.

The actress shared a link to the article on Twitter and expressed her excitement by adding, "Weeeeeee!so excited (sic)!"

The movie marks a reunion between McLendon-Covey and Wiig, after they appeared alongside each other in 2011's raucous comedy, Bridesmaids.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is another recent addition to the cast, and the Northern Irish hunk will portray Edgar, a lovelorn spy who gets caught between the forces of good and evil. Last week, Lionsgate executives shared a picture of Dornan, Wiig and Mumolo dressed in character on the set of the production.

Wiig and Mumolo, who also wrote the script and will serve as producers, have enlisted Josh Greenbaum as director. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum will also produce.

News of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was announced in April, and representatives for studio Lionsgate said they were "honoured" to be behind the duo's upcoming comedy.

"Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love - men and women, young and old," Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane said in a statement.