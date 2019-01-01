NEWS Beyonce to debut Lion King-inspired Spirit video Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce will debut the new video for her Africa-inspired track Spirit as part of a Lion King special airing on U.S. network ABC on Tuesday.



The star spoke to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts about her role in the new photo-realistic adaptation of Disney's 1994 animation, in which she plays Nala, as well as about The Lion King: The Gift, her new album inspired by the movie and its African setting.



It was also revealed that the new video for Spirit, whcih features on Beyonce's album and the official soundtrack, will premiere as part of the special.



"This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," Beyonce said in the interview.



She went on to add that she wanted the album to feature the "best talent" from Africa, as a host of artists from the continent feature alongside herself and U.S. acts like Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams.



"I want it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music of Africa," the 37-year-old said, before revealing it will feature African "drones and chants" as well as "incredible new sounds" that had created a "new genre".



Beyonce also unveiled the artwork for her album, which features gold lions entwined in a circle.



The Lion King special, set to air at 8pm Eastern Standard Time, will also feature interviews with other cast members.



The Lion King debuts in cinemas on Friday, the same day the official soundtrack album and Beyonce's accompanying record are released.