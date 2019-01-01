Game of Thrones breaks Emmys record with 32 nominations

- NEWS
Game of Thrones has shattered Emmy Awards records by picking up 32 nominations on Tuesday morning.
The final season of the show wasn't a hit with all fans but Emmy voters were impressed, and the TV show has now set the record for the most nominations for any programme in a single season, beating the 27 previously set by NYPD Blue in 1994.
It is now a favourite for the Outstanding Drama Series prize, up against Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, This Is Us, and Killing Eve, while stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have landed top acting nods for their roles.
Defending Outstanding Comedy Series champion The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is also up for a big night at the Primetime Emmys after landing 20 nominations, while acclaimed HBO drama Chernobyl picks up 19 and sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live scores 18.
The ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 22 September.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Television Movie:
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Limited Series:
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder,
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Limited Series of Movie:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Competition Program:
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Show Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert