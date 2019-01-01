Game of Thrones breaks Emmys record with 32 nominations

Game of Thrones has shattered Emmy Awards records by picking up 32 nominations on Tuesday morning.

The final season of the show wasn't a hit with all fans but Emmy voters were impressed, and the TV show has now set the record for the most nominations for any programme in a single season, beating the 27 previously set by NYPD Blue in 1994.

It is now a favourite for the Outstanding Drama Series prize, up against Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, This Is Us, and Killing Eve, while stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have landed top acting nods for their roles.

Defending Outstanding Comedy Series champion The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is also up for a big night at the Primetime Emmys after landing 20 nominations, while acclaimed HBO drama Chernobyl picks up 19 and sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live scores 18.

The ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 22 September.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Television Movie:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Limited Series:

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder,

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Limited Series of Movie:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Competition Program:

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Show Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert