Kylie Jenner: 'My life isn't perfect'

Kylie Jenner has reminded her fans that "life is not perfect" despite what she presents on social media.

In a moment of reflection, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her thoughts on Instagram to let her fans know that what they see online is "just the surface" and that she has her fair share of struggles with anxiety, losing friends, and staying true to herself.

"I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface," she insisted.

In a post accompanied by a picture of the reality star wearing a ruched mini dress at sundown, she spoke about the difficulty of growing up with "a million eyes" on her.

"Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote. "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again (sic)."

The mother-of-one uploaded the motivational message from her luxurious holiday home in the Turks and Caicos islands, where she is vacationing with her daughter Stormi and a group of girlfriends including Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick - the father of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian's children.

The 21-year-old ended her post by advising her followers to "be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go," adding that "we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season... we all have a magnificent destiny."