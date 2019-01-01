The Handmaid's Tale costume designer shocked by Kylie Jenner's theme party

The woman behind the striking costumes for The Handmaid's Tale has given Kylie Jenner a pass for using her designs for a theme party, insisting she just didn't understand the message of the show.

The reality TV star threw the event as part of the celebrations for her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou's 22nd birthday, and handed guests red dresses and white winged bonnets, just like the ones worn by the handmaids on TV.

Kylie was blasted online by some fans of the show, who accused her of turning the dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood's tale of a totalitarian society in which women are treated as property of the state, into a party theme.

But Natalie Bronfman, who created the memorable looks for the show, reveals that while she was "a little shocked" by Jenner's party theme choice, she doesn't believe she had any ill intentions.

"I don’t think it's done maliciously as it is more done not having really thought the process through and really (understanding) the symbolism," Bronfman told Entertainment Tonight. "We live in a society where people don’t take the time to read the full newspaper article, they usually read the headline."

The look has become a symbol of female oppression, with many in the U.S. dressing like the women on the Hulu hit as a form of political protest.

"I know it wasn’t really done for any other reason other than not having really understood what this stands for," Bronfman added. "Not everyone has read Ms. Atwood’s book. Not everyone knows the core meaning of it, I guess."