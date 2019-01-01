Mandy Moore took a SoulCycle class to delay Emmys 'disappointment'

Mandy Moore was so convinced she'd miss out on another Emmys nod on Tuesday morning (16Jul19) she booked a SoulCycle class to delay the disappointment.

The This Is Us star was just hoping the show would get a few mentions and was shocked when she got home and learned she had landed her very first career nomination.

The 35 year old is up for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the drama.

"I was just like, 'I'm going to go and just take a class and have my fingers crossed the show gets recognised, but I'll just find out when I get out'," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

"I had, like, 65 text messages and I thought, 'Oh no, did the show not get nominated and people are bummed out and they're reaching out to say I'm sorry?' I opened the first one from my husband and it just said, 'You did it'. And there were, like, 10 exclamation points. I think I just looked at it and was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...' I called him because I was like, 'I don't understand what this means'. I could not wrap my head around it."

Moore isn't the only This Is Us cast member nominated this year - Chris Sullivan and guest star Michael Angarano also scored mentions, alongside Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, and Phylicia Rashad.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside TV juggernauts Game of Thrones and Killing Eve.