Robbie Williams & Ayda Field to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with vow renewals

Robbie Williams is planning to renew his vows with his wife Ayda Field after asking her to remarry him on her 40th birthday in May (19).

The couple tied the knot in 2010, and now the singer and the TV personality are hoping to walk down the aisle again.

Appearing on U.K. talk show Loose Women, Ayda said, "I will be renewing my vows... You know our first wedding was small so we need a big dress. We haven't planned it, he surprised me at my birthday with the proposal so I'm excited but I think I'll be doing all the planning."

The couple's eldest daughter Teddy, six, was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 wedding and Ayda reveals she's told her kid that mum and dad's renewal ceremony won't be a royal affair.

"I remember when she was waving out of the car, Rob and I had just got out of the church and we were like, 'Teddy Teddy!' And she gave us a mini glance and was like, 'I'm back to my people'." Ayda laughed. "She literally is her father's sperm and my egg, she gave the Queen flowers as a thank you for hosting us.

"I did say to her, 'Don't think all weddings are like this, your wedding is not going to be like this. Mummy and daddy got married in our back yard and our dogs were bridesmaids'."