Brad Pitt grills Leonardo DiCaprio over iconic Titanic death scene

Brad Pitt has teased Leonardo DiCaprio for an answer on whether Jack could have fit on the door at the end of movie Titanic.

In the James Cameron-directed classic, the 44-year-old played Jack Dawson, who was seen sacrificing himself at the end of the movie so his love Rose, played by Kate Winslet, could survive the ship's sinking by staying afloat on a door.

Fans of the movie often argue over the moment, insisting that there was room for them both of them on the door, and in a chat with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, DiCaprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star badgered the actor for a definitive answer once and for all.

"Could you? Could you squeeze in?" Pitt questioned, to which DiCaprio replied: "No comment."

Pitt was then asked by Horowitz for his opinion, to which he replied: "That is fun. Well I'm going to go back and look now, certainly."

Margot Robbie joined the pair, reminiscing about how she "bawled her eyes out" as she watched Jack's hypothermia set in, but her The Wolf Of Wall Street co-star maintained he had "no comment".

She then asked: "Did you mention it at the time, should we make the door bigger?" But an unmoved DiCaprio would only reply: "Like I said I have no comment."

DiCaprio's tight-lipped response comes after director Cameron revealed the star wasn't keen on saying the movie's famous line, "I'm the king of the world."

"We had tried this and tried that, and tried this line and tried that line and nothing was really working," the 64-year-old explained to BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb. "I said, 'All right, I've got one for you, just say I'm the king of the world, and just spread your arms out wide, and just be in the moment, and just love it and celebrate the moment.'"