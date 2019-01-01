Sarah Hyland engaged to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and reality star-turned-DJ Wells Adams are engaged.

The couple revealed the big news via Instagram on Tuesday, with the Modern Family actress sharing a series of snaps of the beach proposal. The pictures show her putting her hand over her mouth in shock as Wells gets down on one knee, them showing her Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring off to the camera, and kissing each other in celebration.

In the caption, she wrote, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," quoting 1995 film It Takes Two.

A bunch of celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments underneath the post, with Sarah's onscreen mother Julie Bowen writing, "I'm dying...huzzah!!! Couldn't be happier if you were my own flesh and blood!", Will & Grace star Debra Messing posting, "You're going to make GORGEOUS babies!! I'm so happy for you sweetness," and Lily Collins adding, "Ahhhhhh congratulations!!!! So excited for you."

Other congratulations came from singer Meghan Trainor and actresses Lucy Hale, Joey King, Kaya Scodelario, and Jaime King.

The Bachelorette star also shared video footage of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed on the picturesque beach, and cut the video with throwback pictures documenting their relationship.

"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," the reality TV personality captioned his Instagram post, quoting a song by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and the 28-year-old commented, "I love you to Pluto and back FIANCE. When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?"

The pair confirmed they were dating in October 2017 and Wells, 35, moved in with the actress the following summer.