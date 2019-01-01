Cameron Boyce cremated

Disney star Cameron Boyce has been cremated, following his death earlier this month.

The 20-year-old actor died passed away on 6 July, and has now been cremated, according to his death certificate, obtained by People.com. His family were then able to then take his ashes home.

A "final cause and manner of death" has yet to be determined, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner, but it's believed "the death occurred under natural circumstances".

Boyce is believed to have died after having a seizure in his sleep, with his relatives confirming that he suffered from epilepsy.

The Jessie actor's family have been doing their best to honour the late actor, and recently announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation - a charitable organisation set up in his memory to "provide young people with artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

"Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the World," his father Victor tweeted.