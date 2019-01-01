Chris Pratt slammed for wearing controversial flag T-shirt

Chris Pratt has been slammed by several fans after being pictured wearing a controversial flag T-shirt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was photographed out with his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger wearing a top which featured the American flag with a coiled snake on top of it, alongside the message "Don't Tread On Me".

Despite the fact the image has been used by the U.S. Men's Soccer Team and rock band Metallica, it has also been adopted by far-right political organisations such as the Tea Party, in addition to some outspoken supporters of the "right to bear arms" Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Vulture writer Hunter Harris shared the image of Chris on Twitter besides a close-up of the T-shirt, and many social media users were quick to comment.

"I like him, but all these small things about his politics makes me wonder when he’ll say something transphobic, tank his career, and do the full heel-turn into a Fox commentator," one wrote, while another added: "Unfollowed already. Haven't liked him since Parks & Rec anyhow, and I can easily cancel him in that too. @prattprattpratt hope those bigots pay you a good pay check. Bye girl."

It's not the first time Chris has caused controversy with his political stance. After he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter tweeted a link to the interview in which the actor "talks about his spiritual side".

However, openly gay actress Ellen Page was quick to respond, calling out the screen star and his "infamously anti LGBTQ" church. Chris later hit back, explaining in a post on his Instagram Story: "It has recently been suggested that i belong to a church which 'hates people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ'. Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."