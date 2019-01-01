Vanessa Kirby clueless about Catwoman casting rumours

Vanessa Kirby has played down chatter suggesting she's a top contender for the role of Catwoman in The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed Robert Pattinson will play the latest incarnation of Gotham's caped crusader in the film, replacing Ben Affleck after his portrayal of Bruce Wayne in the Justice League movies, and earlier this month, rumours began to swirl that the Mission: Impossible - Fallout actress was a contender to portray elusive cat burglar Selina Kyle.

But while Kirby is flattered her name has been linked to Reeves' film, she has insisted no one has approached her about the part.

"I don't know anything about it," she told Entertainment Tonight, before sharing that she would be open to the role. "Are you kidding? I would love to be Catwoman... Oh my God, it would be a dream."

Kirby then went on to joke that she would have to get into shape to play Catwoman, a role that has been previously been taken on by the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway.

"I'll have to do lots of squats," the 31-year-old smiled. "I mean, literally, lots of squats."

Kirby is best known for playing Princess Margaret in Netflix TV series The Crown and will next appear as Jason Statham's onscreen sister Hattie in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

The British actress made an appearance to promote the action film at the Hollywood premiere on Sunday, with her co-stars Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson also in attendance.

The Batman is slated for release in 2021.