Malcolm D. Lee taking over as director on Space Jam 2

Malcolm D. Lee is replacing Terence Nance in the director's chair for Space Jam 2.



A sequel to the hit 1996 live-action and animated sports film has been in the works for many years, with plans finally getting underway when basketballer LeBron James signed on to lead the project in 2014.



Shooting began with director Terence Nance at the helm last month, but on Tuesday, editors at Deadline reported that the filmmaker had departed the movie, with Lee being hired by producers as the replacement.



Sources told the film publication that Nance's exit was amicable, as he and the producers had "different takes" on the creative vision for the flick.



Space Jam 2 is scheduled to begin filming this week, with producers including Los Angeles Lakers star James and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.



The previously announced ensemble includes James, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green and National Basketball League (NBA) athletes Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson.



It was also recently reported that Don Cheadle is involved, though details about his role are yet to be revealed.



The original Space Jam featured Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Bill Murray, and a cast of Looney Tunes cartoon characters.



Lee is known for directing films such as Undercover Brother, The Best Man, Scary Movie 5, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.



However, he really rose to prominence upon the release of Girls Trip, starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith, in 2017, with the film grossing $137 million (£110 million) worldwide.



The 49-year-old also made 2018 comedy Night School with Kevin Hart and Haddish, and is attached to make films Uptown Saturday Night and The Best Man Wedding.



Space Jam 2 is slated to hit cinemas in July 2021.