Natasha Lyonne wants Sean Connery to be her Emmys date

Natasha Lyonne has joked she's going to be taking Sean Connery as her date to the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The actress is up for the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Netflix series Russian Doll, which earned an impressive 13 nods as the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Speaking about the honour in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Natasha has already settled on the perfect man to accompany her to the 22 September ceremony - despite not actually asking the 88-year-old James Bond star if he's free as yet.

"Sean Connery is gonna be my plus one, which I'm excited about. He doesn't know it yet, but he will today," the 40-year-old laughed.

Natasha added that she was more than a little thrilled about Russian Doll's success, because she co-created the series, wrote three episodes and directed one - so has a maternal link to the show.

"It's like a little baby, and no one's more maternal than me," she smiled. "So, I feel a deep and pure warmth and a real true definition of gratitude and humility and all these very, very nice things. I mean, it's a big, nice thing to work so hard and see everybody work so hard and have it come together in such an affirming, celebratory way."