Helen Mirren 'heartbroken' over loss of pensioners' free TV licences

Helen Mirren has demanded the U.K. government step in to provide over-75s with free TV licences.

Helen, 73, has joined U.K. charity Age UK's campaign for politicians to step in and help the millions of elderly people left out of pocket by funding the free licences, as they did before a 2016 decision to place the burden on the BBC.

Britons over the age of 75 are provided with free TV licences, saving them more than $191 (£154) per year, but this is due to end in June 2020, after the BBC, which is funded by the fees, announced it could no longer afford the measure - except for the poorest pensioners.

"It's just absolutely heart-breaking that so many older people are going to lose their free licence, when television plays such an important role in their lives," she said in a press release. "In many cases it acts as an important contact with the outside world. I would urge all those involved including the Government to do the right thing and to carry on funding free licences for all over-75s - the cost of which is surely a small price to pay for keeping so many vulnerable older people connected."

Age UK chiefs say they have received more than 36,000 letters from members of the public backing their campaign, which has also received support from British stars Lenny Henry, Amanda Redman, Lesley Joseph, Miriam Margolyes, Ricky Tomlinson, Kevin Whately, and Len Goodman.

They are planning to present the letters, which are addressed to Conservative leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, to the ruling Conservative Party's headquarters in London. A petition opposing the changes has also received more than 600,000 signatures.