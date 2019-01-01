Taye Diggs 'pretty hyped' about fledgling romance

Taye Diggs is "pretty hyped" about his new relationship.

The former Empire star, who was married to Idina Menzel between 2003 and 2014, more recently dated model Amanza Smith Brown.

After their romance came to an end, Taye enjoyed exploring the single life, but has now hinted that he's once again found love.

"I am dating,” he told U.S. TV show Extra. "I just started seeing someone that I’m into so I’m pretty hyped about that. I probably shouldn't have said that. Hey, you heard it first!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Taye once again voiced his support for Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging an attack on himself earlier this year.

While the controversy led to Jussie being axed from Empire, his former co-star is still in touch with the screen star, adding: "He's my boy, and I will always be in support of him and that's that. It's a very interesting time today. All I know is that you need to be a friend, and a friend isn't a friend only when things are great, that isn't what a friend is, that's a fan.

"We've been texting. We are trying to find something we can work on together because people have no idea how talented that boy is, young man… so selfishly I want to get some of that, so we got to figure that out."