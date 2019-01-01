Paul McCartney bringing It's a Wonderful Life musical to the stage

Paul McCartney is putting the finishing touches to his first musical after signing on to adapt James Stewart's beloved 1946 movie It's A Wonderful Life for the stage.

The former Beatles star has teamed up with theatre producer Bill Kenwright and playwright Lee Hall to re-imagine director Frank Capra’s festive film and he admits it wasn't even something on his bucket list when he was first approached about the project three years ago.

"Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me but Bill and I met up with Lee Hall... and I found myself thinking, 'This could be interesting and fun'," McCartney says in an interview obtained by Press Association. "Like many of these things, this all started with an email. Bill had asked if it was something I might be up for... (and) It's A Wonderful Life is a universal story we can all relate to."

The story chronicles the life of selfless George Bailey, who puts all his dreams on hold to help others and when he runs out of luck he considers suicide only to be given a glimpse of what life would have been like for his friends and relatives if he had never been born by a novice guardian angel.

Capra's film was based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s short story The Greatest Gift.

The musical is set to hit the stage next year (20), and playwright Hall admits it has been a career highlight to work with McCartney.

"To give It’s A Wonderful Life a life on the stage is an immense privilege in itself, but to do it with Paul McCartney is off the scale," the Tony Award winner says. "Paul’s wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale. I feel as if an angel must be looking after me."