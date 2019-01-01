Kevin Spacey's groping case dismissed

Kevin Spacey has one less legal woe to worry about after a judge dismissed a sexual assault case against the disgraced actor.

A criminal case against the star in Nantucket, Massachusetts was tossed on Wednesday (17Jul19) due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness", according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The accuser originally claimed Spacey repeatedly groped him in a bar when he was 18, but he pleaded the 5th Amendment earlier this month while testifying about the incident and refused to answer defence lawyer Alan Jackson's questions about deleted texts on his phone that may have favoured Spacey.

The alleged victim previously dropped his civil case against the actor.

Spacey still faces allegations he assaulted an unidentified masseuse at a home in California. The actor's attorneys asked Judge Ronald Lew to dismiss the lawsuit as the plaintiff filed his complaint anonymously, but the lawmaker ruled that, as a sexual assault victim in a high-profile case, the man should remain anonymous to protect his privacy.

Spacey has also reportedly been quizzed by detectives at Scotland Yard over sexual assault allegations he's facing in London. The former House of Cards star was questioned by officers from the London Metropolitan Police force’s Complex Case team in the U.S. back in May, according to Variety.

He still faces six allegations of sexual assault in the U.K. between 1996 and 2013.

The actor, who was living in London while working as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre at the time, has been accused by 20 men of sexual assault. He has not been formally charged.