Michael Sheen set to be a dad again

Michael Sheen is set to become a dad again after revealing his new girlfriend is pregnant.

The Frost/Nixon star, who shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, has revealed on Twitter that his Swedish partner, Anna Lundberg, is expecting a baby.

The 50-year-old has been dating Anna, 25, for a few months and the couple went Instagram official in May.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own," he tweeted on Wednesday, adding, "(Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist."

Michael's tweet referred to his latest TV show Good Omens, in which he plays the angel Aziraphale opposite demon Crowley, as portrayed by David Tennant. The miniseries is based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

The new romance with the actress comes after Michael split from comedienne Aisling Bea. He also previously dated Sarah Silverman. The couple went public after Michael and Anna were spotted arm in arm at the New York screening and London world premiere of Good Omens.

The mum-to-be shared a snap of the couple holding hands and captioned it: "So, so, so proud of this angelic face."

The couple has spent much of the summer vacationing together in his native Wales and Los Angeles, where Anna took a photo of Michael by the Hollywood sign and posted it online.