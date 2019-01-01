Bella Thorne and ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau get into heated Twitter spat

Bella Thorne got into a heated Twitter exchange with her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau on Wednesday night, after accusing her former love of breaking "girl code".

The Shake It Up star took to the social media site to blast Tana, who is now engaged to YouTube star Jake Paul following the end of an open relationship with Bella and rapper Mod Sun, by writing: "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it."

Bella didn't go into any more details about what had sparked her fury, leading Tana to also wonder about what she'd done to deserve the verbal attack.

"????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b (sic)," Tana replied.

Bella retweeted her ex's message, and added: "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter."

Taking offence to her ex's allegations, Tana hit back: "Dude what are you doing bella? like I have no idea why you’re mad, I've been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f**king nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you."

Their exchange halted there, leading fans to speculate whether things had been taken offline between the pair.

Bella has made no secret to her feelings about Tana's engagement to Jake, sharing a slideshow of pictures of herself crying on Instagram after the pair announced their engagement.

Tana and Bella dated alongside Mod Sun for nearly a year. However, the actress announced back in February that she was no longer seeing Tana. She later also split from Mod Sun, and is now in a relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.